'Aarya' turns one: Sushmita Sen posts a 'thank you' note

Mumbai: Actress Sushmita Sen took to social media on Saturday to celebrate one year of release of her web series "Aarya".

"She lost everything, to eventually find herself" #Aarya What a heart warming journey of self discovery!!! Happpyyyy First Anniversary of Aarya @madhvaniram @amitamadhvani @disneyplushotstarvip, the brilliant cast & crew Most importantly, THANK YOU to all you people who received Aarya with soooooo much love & appreciation," she wrote as caption with a still she posted on Instagram.

In another post, she uploaded a collage of pictures of every crew member and actor, who was part of the series. She captioned the second post as: "#TeamAarya #Gratitude #love #celebration. I love you guys."

The series directed by Ram Madhvani is now gearing up for the second season. —IANS