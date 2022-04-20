'Aarogya Van' in Gorakhpur soon





Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Gorakhpur will get the first planned medicinal forest or 'Aarogya Van' spread across 2,800 square metres in the heart of the city.





The forest department, from July 7, will start planting medicinal plants in this area.





The land is adjacent to DDU Gorakhpur University and the forest department is planning to plant 300 medicinal trees like Neem, Amla, Moringa and 2,000 medicinal herbs like Tulsi, mint, Giloy etc.





According to the divisional forest officer (DFO), Gorakhpur division, Avinash Kumar, "In view of Covid pandemic and other health challenges, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave us the idea of developing a medicinal forest so that people could be educated with the benefits and use of medicinal plants and also for environment protection."





He said that with the help of the district administration, government land for the purpose was earmarked and that too, in the heart of the city.





Boards explaining the benefits and uses of medicinal plants and trees will be installed in this Arogya Van so that visitors are able to see the plants and trees and also know their benefits.





Those interested in purchasing such plants and trees can obtain the same from the forest department's nursery, he said.





--IANS



