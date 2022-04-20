'Aakashvani' On Covid Safety In Varanasi Soon

Varanasi: Soon citizens of the holy city Varanasi will hear a voice from the skies to follow Covid-19 safety protocols!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lok Sabha constituency, the city of Varanasi will try out delivery of medicines and Covid-19 safety announcements by the drones of Chennai-based start-up Garuda Aerospace.

"The Varanasi Smart City Ltd has issued a work order to carry out on trial basis delivery of medicines using drones as the second wave of Covid-19 is sweeping across the country.

"The drones will also be used to make announcements relating to Covid-19 safety precautions," Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Managing Director of city-based Garuda Aerospace, told IANS.

As per the work order issued by the Varanasi Smart City, the trial will be for five days and it may also ask Garuda Aerospace to carry out sanitisation operation using drones.

According to Jayaprakash, couple of years back some drones were supplied to the Tamil Nadu Forest Department that would emit tiger/lion roaring sounds to prevent elephants from entering villages.

He said the announcement can be heard by the people and will not be drowned in the drone noise.

Recently Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) trialed drone-based delivery of medicines, vegetables and spraying of disinfectants at its staff quarters located in rocket launch town Sriharikota. –IANS