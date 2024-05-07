'A Vote To BJP Is A Vote For Development Of Country': Uttarakhand CM

Warangal (Telangana): As political parties intensify their poll campaigns ahead of the voting for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls on May 7, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami urged voters to support the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying that doing so will help in the welfare and development of the country and push those at the bottom of society to the fore.

The Chief Minister said that the country has witnessed the way India is moving forward today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and creating history.

Addressing a rally in Narsampet town of Warangal district on Monday, CM Dhami said, "This vote to the BJP is to make our country advanced. This vote is for the welfare of the people. This vote is to bring those people standing at the last line in society to the front. This vote is to make the country economically and socially strong."

"We all have seen the way we are moving forward today under the leadership of PM Modi, he is creating history. Today, India is the 5th largest economy in the world, and PM Modi is working for every poor and weak person in the country," he said.

Adding further, CM Dhami said that many schemes are being implemented under the Prime Minister's leadership, such as the Jan Dhan Scheme, Ujjawala Scheme, Kisan Samridhi Scheme, PM Awas Scheme, Garib Kalyan Scheme, Lakhpati Didi Scheme and the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.

Earlier in the day, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, Telangana, CM Dhami said that every individual's vote is important and that every vote counts.

"What is a challenge to you? There is scorching heat now. People will say that PM Modi is forming the government, he is winning, and the BJP is getting all seats in Telangana. So, what difference would it make if I didn't cast a vote. Every vote is important, every vote counts," he said.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister was given a grand welcome on reaching the 'Yuva Sammelan' organised in favour of BJP candidate G Kishan Reddy from Secunderabad, Telangana.

CM Dhami gave the mantra of nationalism and service to Mother India to the youth of Telangana.

CM Dhami also participated in the youth conference and public meeting organised in favour of MP and BJP Lok Sabha candidate G Kishan Reddy in Secunderabad district.

Notably, polling for 17 parliamentary constituencies in Telangana is scheduled to be held in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 13.

The counting for all seven phases of the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4.In 2019, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won nine seats in the state.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured four seats. The Indian National Congress (INC) obtained three seats. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won one seat. —ANI