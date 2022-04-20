'A great opportunity': Vaani Kapoor on starring opposite Akshay Kumar in 'Bell Bottom'

New Delhi: As she is all set to star opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in upcoming espionage thriller 'Bellbottom', actor Vaani Kapoor on Saturday said that she has always looked forward to work with Kumar and it is a "great opportunity" for her to be associated with such a movie.

"I have great respect for Akshay sir, have always looked forward to working with him. This, for me, is a great opportunity to be associated with a movie like this," she said in a statement.

Kapoor, who is a big fan of the 'Mission Mangal' actor, said that her all-time favourite film by Kumar is 'Phir Hera Pheri.'

As the country is currently trying to limp back to normalcy following Covid-induced lockdown, she stated that she is excited to resume shooting.

"I just cannot wait to be back on the sets again and start shooting. Having said that we obviously will have to take a lot more safety measures but things will have to eventually return to normalcy," Kapoor said.

"I feel more than being fearful, one will just have to be cautious and take all preventive measures and continue being optimistic," she added.

Vaani hopes that her character in 'Bell-Bottom' will win the heart of audiences.

"I play a pivotal part and I am thrilled that it is a role that will allow me to deliver something new to the audiences," she said.

Directed by Ranjit M Tewari, the movie is slated for release on April 2, 2021. The first poster of the movie was released by Akshay Kumar in November, last year.

The film, set in the 80s, is an original screenplay inspired by true events. Akshay is most likely to essay the story of a spy in the movie.

'Bell Bottom' is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani. (ANI)