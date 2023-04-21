Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Thagat Singh not Bhagat Singh...New Name of "420, Hoax, Hollow, Recalcitrant, Obstinate, Obnoxious" Arvind Kejriwal being criss-crossed with 1000s of Crs x Many Times + Multiple Mega Chips "From All Over" accrued from state exchequer, almost empty, penury stricken. "The Thagat Singh ridding himself from his 24x7 ideal Bhagat Singh masquerade is now symbolising Dr Jeckyll (Thagat Singh in the lines of Frankestein) & Mr Hyde (Bhagat Singh) that is Arvind Kejriwal...to masquerade his under cover law-breaking acts, he freely indulges in dual personalities, not known to any...He should be hauled up" assent his "Delhi Government's top-to-bottom babus. They are raging, furious with him because he does all to show whole world is all round corrupt while he is dead honest without doing any work for / in / on Delhi. But the way, he is being charged with documents of financial corruptions against him, the city folks've begun addressing him as 'Thagat Singh' unlike 'Bhagat Singh' before.