soumitra bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): 'R' Power ratifying, ramifying regionwise with rippling romp riveting assuredly, seriously observe entities of all hues conventionally "worth", "not worth" the name, so to say bluntly. 'R' denotes Rahul Gandhi, Robert Vadra, both brothers in law to each other. As they stride ahead side-by-side --- "Mademoiselle" Priyanka "Senorita" li'l behind them with "hawklike eyes on both for obvious reasons" (clearly visible in the pic along side) --- they are seen jointly near-guffawing enjoying each other's company intently in the true sense of togetherness, homogenity, spontanity, comment co-walkers with them. They admit, both individually or jointly comprise resoundingly sound 'R' Power which when in "power" is fully capable of doing +ve wonders in the "power sector"; both understandably are determined to do so as well in the ensuing days, confide insiders. The count down for that of course is yet to begin, confess sources, as "good days officially have not yet arrived...".