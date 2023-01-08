'Poems Of Rajasthan' Brings Forth Nuances From The Desert State

New Delhi: Supriya Saxena, who draws her inspiration from the Victorian era, penned this collection of poetry between 2019 and 2019 after extensively travelling through Rajasthtan and reading a lot about it, bringing forth nuances from the state that will give readers an immersive travel experience.

'Poems of Rajasthan' comprises 39 poems which capture images from different aspects of the state. It is an amalgam of the poet's thoughts and feelings related to the people, art and craft, rural life, the flora and fauna of the desert, architecture, food, ethnicity, misfortunes, and the current situation. The poetry transcends languages and is written in English and Hindi with some usage of Rajasthani words. It is a coloured book with illustrations for some poems. Most of the poems are in English and very few in Hindi, with a translation.

The book can be categorised as a travel/leisure - poetry book. The style of writing is narrative and is easy to grasp with footnotes explaining some words. You will enjoy reading this book with a hot cup of coffee in your hands. "Supriya's strength is her keen sense of observation and a near total recall of scenes witnessed," says writer, historian and archaeologist Rima Hooja.

Supriya Saxena grew up in North India. Her interest in poetry goes back to her school days where English Literature was given high prominence. Under the guidance of excellent English teachers, Saxena took to writing and drawing inspiration from literary works of the Victorian Era. She finds solace in poetry. It is a form of art that helps her to create a refuge for herself by penning experiences, imagination, and emotions. Saxena now lives in Navi Mumbai. She has developed her career as a communications practitioner, and when she is not at work or writing poetry, spends time as a welfare worker. —IANS