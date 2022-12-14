'Pathaan' with Shah Rukh and Deepika enters controversy in MP for saffron clothing

Bhopal (The Hawk): The upcoming Bollywood film "Pathaan," starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, may encounter difficulties in Madhya Pradesh because both the government and the opposition have voiced concerns about the actor's saffron outfit.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra called the clothes and actions in the movie "obscene and condemnable" in response to the movie trailers on Wednesday. If it is not fixed, the state government will be compelled to decide whether or not to screen the movie.

The saffron outfit Deepika Padukone wore in the song "besharam ring" has drawn criticism. The song, which was released on Tuesday, is popular on social media.

Narottam Mishra, a state home minister, responded to the incident by saying, "Deepika Padukone, the actress, is wearing a very offensive outfit, and the song was recorded with a nasty attitude. The songs' situations and outfits need to be adjusted, else we'll have to decide whether to screen it in Madhya Pradesh "Mishra alleged that the actress had aided the "Tukde Tukde" gang.

Notably, the opposition leader in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly, Govind Singh, has also voiced his displeasure with the song's costumes. "The song's scenes and costumes are abhorrent in every way. Such behaviour is not appropriate in Indian culture "Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Singh stated.

A demonstration was organised against the movie by the right-wing Sanskriti Bachao Manch, which dubbed saffron "a shameful colour with vulgarity." Sanskriti Bachao Manch activists criticised Deepika Padukone's attire because she was seen donning saffron-colored clothing.

According to Chandrashekhar Tiwari, "Our saffron dress is being insulted, and Sanskruti Bachao Manch will not stand for it. Shahrukh Khan, you thought of Vaishno Devi when Hindus began to boycott your movie. Because Indians made you famous, you will need to apologise to all Hindus and take the song out of this movie. Why do you constantly tarnish your reputation, Shahrukh Khan, by engaging in such behaviour? You should apologise to every adherent of Sanatan Dharma."

(Inputs from Agencies)