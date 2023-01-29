'Pathaan' crosses Rs 400 crore mark in four days

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan's "Pathaan" kept up its streak of breaking box office records by earning Rs 429 crore gross worldwide in four days, according to the production company Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Sunday.

YRF says that the high-octane spy thriller made Rs 53.25 crore net in India (Hindi and all dubbed versions), bringing the total domestic gross to Rs 64 crore. On Wednesday, "Pathaan" also releasedt in Tamil and Telugu.

The overseas gross on day 4 is at Rs 52 crore, taking the total collection on its fourth day of release to Rs 116 crore gross," the studio said in a press note.—Inputs from Agencies