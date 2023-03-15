'One Earth, One Health' Vision Can Become Reality When Countries Don't Think Of Only Themselves: Health Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk): “It is time that India takes the lead in realization of “One Earth, One Health” vision with a holistic and integrative eco and nature friendly policy-making environment, and align it with our philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam for global health and wellbeing. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, India has a strong political will to lead in innovative research and technology supported solutions which are commercially viable with universal acceptability”. This was stated by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare as he addressed the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2023, on the theme ‘One Health: Integrated, Collaborative and Multisectoral Approach to Optimal Health’, here today.

He added that “The One Earth, One Health vision can become a reality only with active global collaboration where countries don’t think of only themselves, but of collective global outcomes.” Dr. Mandaviya highlighted that “health sector cannot be limited to one country as the health and wellbeing of one country impacts the other. We live in an inter-dependent world, wherein not just countries but the health of human population is equally affected and influenced by the health of surrounding environment and animals.” The global pandemic has demonstrated that no country is immune from adverse developments in any country, and also that our actions impact the health and wellbeing of our eco-system. It is therefore our collective responsibility as a human race to not only protect ourselves but also ensure that our actions result in protecting the environment we co-exist in, he stressed. The vision of “One Earth, One Health” brings in sharp focus the importance of our actions and eco-friendly policies, he elaborated.

Applauding India’s leading role in indigenous research and wealth of traditional therapies, Dr Mandaviya highlighted that each country can have its own model of ensuring “One Earth, One Health”. It is however important to learn from each others’ best practices to enrich our models and work in synergy with each other to ensure that our collective actions leave behind a healthier world than the one we inhabit, he stated. Further, the Health Minister added that “India’s model of Integrative Medicine is an example of this, where it synergizes the modern medicine with a focus on wellness incorporating the traditional principles of Ayurveda inherent in India.” Lauding the progress of initiatives such as Ayushman Bharat scheme and the success of Co-Win platform that is now shared as a public digital good, Dr. Mandaviya emphasized that health is perceived as ‘seva’ i.e. service to others. The Health Minister also affirmed his confidence in the research institutions of the nation, and urged the participation and involvement of academia, private sector to contribute to research.

The panelists lauded the efforts and initiatives of the government to boost healthcare in the country by providing affordable medicines through Jan Aushadhi Kendras, UHC through the umbrella of Ayushman Bharat, and various initiatives such as the co-location of the nursing colleges with the medical colleges would further bolster the range and array of resources available such as bedside teaching opportunities, and providing a boost to the nursing community in India. The panelists praised the vision of ‘One Earth, One Health’ as a path-breaking one which combines the wisdom of knowledge and accountability, wherein each stakeholder in the ecosystem of R&D and manufacturing adopts responsibility for their outcomes. They also applauded the confidence reposed by the Government in the country’s scientific wisdom and capabilities.

Dr. Naresh Trehan, CII Healthcare Council, Chairman & Managing Director, Global Health Private Limited, India, Dr. Rajesh Jain, & Managing Director, CII National Committee on Biotechnology, Panacea Biotech Ltd, Dr. Suchitra Ella, Chairperson CII Southern Region and Co-Founder and MD, Bharat Biotech were present as panelists at the event.