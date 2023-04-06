'Keep Your Opinions On The Appropriate Platform So That Party's Image Does Not Get Tarnished': Mahara

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mahara on Wednesday requested all the leaders of the Uttarakhand Congress to refrain from making statements in electronic and print media and suggested them to keep their opinions on the appropriate forum of the party.

While speaking to ANI, Uttarakhand Congress President Karan Mahara said, "Instead of making rhetoric in electronic, print media and social media, keep your point only in the appropriate forum of the party so that the image of the party organization does not get tarnished".

State Congress President said that it has been seen for some time that instead of keeping their views in the proper forum of the party and some leaders of the party tarnish the image of the organization by making statements and comments in electronic, print media and social media.

"Efforts are being made to promote factionalism. He said that the party had to suffer in the past due to such statements being made continuously by some party leaders," he said.

"All the senior leaders of the party should make statements in the proper forum of the party so that their objections are resolved at the party organization," he added.

He also pointed out that keeping in mind the upcoming civic elections and the Lok Sabha elections in 2024 the statements of the senior leaders will have an impact in the coming elections.

"When the by-election was held in Champawat, similar statements were made by some leaders, the result of which was the defeat of the party candidate. Today, when the party organization is working to strengthen the party with the aim of the coming civic elections and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the statements of senior leaders will have an impact in the coming civic elections, panchayat elections and Lok Sabha elections," he told ANI.

He further stated that the district and metropolitan presidents of the party organization had been appointed after taking the opinion of all senior leaders. He also said that no person is above the party, and as per the Jodhpur resolution of the party, responsibility has been given to the youth in the party organization.

He also mentioned that some leaders in the party are trying to spoil the hard work of other party workers.

"Some leaders of the party neither participate in the important meetings of the party organization nor give timely suggestions when asked, but now in their personal ambitions, they are firing on other people's shoulders and trying to remain in the media. By giving such statements, they are trying to spoil the hard work of the workers. Due to such rhetoric, the party has suffered losses in the past as well as now," he said.

He further mentioned that when some leaders got a chance in the party organization to work they could not even visit the entire state. They remained embroiled in factionalism and are now harming the party by making statements of allegations and counter-allegations.

"Between 2017 and 2022, the party suffered huge losses in the elections due to the rhetoric made by some leaders. The party worker has been continuously working hard at the grassroots level in the assembly elections and if the statements had not been made by the party leaders even before the 2022 elections, then definitely the party would have been in power in the state," he said.

State President Karan Mahara mentioned that Congress workers along with the party's top leader former National President Mr Rahul Gandhi covered 3600 km with full enthusiasm.

"After successfully organizing Bharat Jodo Pad Yatra, and Hath to Hath Jodo Yatra in the entire state, now Jai Bharat Satyagraha program is being organized in the entire state, but due to the rhetoric of some party leaders, the workers are not getting discouraged. But the image of the party is also getting affected," he said.

He also pointed out that Congress party workers fully stand behind Rahul Gandhi and are working enthusiastically for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"While the ruling party is launching one attack after another on Rahul Gandhi, the Gandhi family and the Congress party, the party workers are standing firmly with him and working with full enthusiasm for the coming Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, some leaders are engaged in rhetoric," he said. —ANI