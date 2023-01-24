'Emotional blunting' may result from antidepressants: Study

London: Taking common antidepressants may leave some people feeling emotionally "blunted," according to a study that sheds light on the drugs' mechanisms of action and possible side effects.

The study, which was published on Monday in the journal Neuropsychopharmacology, demonstrates that the medications modify reinforcement learning, a crucial behavioural mechanism that enables us to acquire knowledge from our surroundings.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) are a common type of antidepressant, especially for persistent or severe cases . These drugs work on serotonin, which is called the "pleasure chemical" because it sends messages between nerve cells in the brain.—Inputs from Agencies