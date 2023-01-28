'Don’t Look For Shortcuts, Stay Focussed' - PM Modi

Vinod C Dixit

Pariksha Pe Charcha is a movement that is driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to bring together students, parents, teachers and the society to foster an environment where the unique individuality of each child is celebrated, encouraged and allowed to express itself fully Inspiring this movement is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's path breaking, bestselling book 'Exam Warriors' PM Modi started this yojana in 2018 and has provided several benefits to school children. Not only their education but their overall skills are enhanced day by day by the extra curricular activities that are included in the program.PM Modi loves children and he always finds some or other ways to get in touch with them. Since he is responsible for managing the county, he has started the Pariksha Pe Charcha yojana for the school-going students. PM Modi interacted with students, teachers and gave them his tips on how to deal with exam stress, student-teacher connection, social media distractions and more. PM Modi’s book, “Exam Warriors” is a popular annual event for exam-bound students, their parents and teachers. For the PM, it is an unflinching commitment towards the future generations of the country, as he believes that the right temperament to deal with life’s challenges, can best be moulded in a child’s formative years. PM rightly urges everyone to put exams in the right perspective, rather than making it a life-and- death situation punctuated by undue stress and pressure. The one-line message is put forth very clearly: there is a beautiful world, beyond the ensuing exam. The Exam Warriors module on NaMo App adds an interactive tech element to the Exam Warriors movement. It communicates the core messages of each mantra that the Prime Minister has written in the book 'Exam Warriors'. Modi has rightly said “Neither destroy your inner peace in a consistent feeling of comparing and competing yourself with your peers nor consider your exams, your life. There is a life beyond these. The more you feel positive and free, the better you’ll perform in life.” He has rightly advised to avoid unfair means in Exam. Cheating in Examinations means engaging in dishonest practice or breaching the rules during or in relation to exami-nations. Students cheat in exams because they want to perform as well as their classmates and friends. Healthy competition is not a bad concept. However, if this competition turns more serious, then it can lead to cheating and unfair means to achieve higher scores. It is often said that cheating can lead to worse situations that can affect your entire life and career ahead.

It is a fact that teachers should understand every student's potential, learning speed, interests, etc., guide them, and provide feedback to improve themselves. They need to interact with every student's parents to inform them about their children's performance and discuss enhancing their learning. As a teacher, one must bring out the best in students and inspire them to strive for greatness. Students are considered as the future of the nation and humankind, and a teacher is believed to be a credible guide for their advancement. PPC 2023 gave some very interesting tips by Prime Minister to students, teachers and parents. Everyone can imbibe the mantras and concepts that the Prime Minister wrote in Exam Warriors since each mantra is pictorially represented. One must remember that once you go to any place to prove something about yourself, sickness of failure and success will set in. For one who wants to learn, there is no such thing as failure or success, it is just a question of striving. Students should keep in mind that what you are studying is not some subject, it is different pieces of life. It may be presented in a most uninteresting way, but still it is life. You are learning something that could enhance the scope and play of your life. If you remember it, it will not transform your life in any way.

