Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): "Discovery Of India", 2022 way, Rahul Gandhi style, accomodating all, adjusting with all, acclimatising with the very in(s)-n-out(s) of 'Flavour India' fully personified, decoding the Indian daily ethos, practices, rules, regulations, beliefs, conventions, culture complete with 5Ws, 1H --- Why, What, When, Where, Who, How... Thats not it: "Mananiya" (he has already earned this prefix before his name, according to many, due to his current burgeoning, difficult --- cumbersome too --- "fully diverse India discovery" like a "true, inherent, indomitable, intrinsic, incalculable hermit likened to many renowned world-acknowledged, 'constructive altruist wanderers' of India". At the time of writing, his current 3,700-km Bharat Jodo PadaYatra is not complete yet but he is already looking "many, many years senior, diversely experienced, richly knowledged, his parlance hermit, pensive, philosopher, pragmatist like, his behaviour: Compassionate, concerned, focussed, benevolent, above all, secular to the core, say matter-of-factly commentators, connectors, observers from different spectrums of the societies. They are closely monitoring his 3,700-km+ Bharat Jodo Padayatra second-by-second. Even many in the Department of Internal Security, responsible for maintaining 'all round lam and order balance' in the Bharat Jodo Padayatra, admit "the Rahul-efforts are praiseworthy for numerous +ve reasons for the country's very all round unity and integrity, much of which missed before he arduously restiched them and hence, resoundingly praiseworthy".

Resoundingly hopefully, admit the managers of the Padayatra, by the time Rahul(Ji) completes the "Yatra in Kashmir", he will be "reincarnated, incarnated in to a new entity altogether tailormade for India, that is accutely diverse yet fully united and 1". And, after he partakes of in the Bharat Joro from N-E to Gujarat, he will be "the complete Bharatiya", say numerous many. "Discovery of India of his thus will be complete; he will be 'Purna Bharatiya' personified", assuredly assert many.