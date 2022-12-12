'Dead' UP woman found living in Rajasthan with second husband

Mathura, UP (The Hawk): In Rajasthan, a "dead" woman who had been accused of being murdered by her first husband had been discovered to be alive and living with her second husband.

Sonu Saini, Aarti Devi's husband, was jailed for 18 months while his buddy Gopal Saini, 30, was held for 9 months. Sonu Saini is now 32 years old. They're both free on bond.

In 2015, Aarti is said to have vanished from her leased house in Vrindavan, according to police documents.

The suspects were imprisoned when a woman's body went unidentified, which the father believed to be the body of his missing daughter.

The spouse and his friend had previously worked at a nearby restaurant. In 2016, the woman's father filed a complaint at the police station in Vrindavan, leading to their arrest for murder.

For apprehending the two men, the police investigating the case received a reward of Rs. 15,000.

Sonu Saini met Aarti Devi when she and her father Suraj Prakash Gupta visited the Mehandipur Balaji temple, which is located on the boundary of the Karauli and Dausa districts of Rajasthan, according to officer in command of the Mathura SWAT team and cyber cell, Ajay Kaushal. Without her father's knowledge, who had filed a complaint, they were married in court in 2015. In March 2016, the three listed accused were charged with murder, and Sonu and Gopal were taken into custody. Later on, the Allahabad High Court granted them bail.

Six years later, Sonu and Gopal were able to locate the "dead woman," who they then reported to Mathura police.

The woman was arrested on Sunday. According to police, the woman was found with two Aadhaar cards with two different birthdates.

