'40 lakh Ladli Behnas to get domestic gas cylinder at rate of Rs 450': MP CM Mohan Yadav

The decision, reaffirmed in a recent cabinet meeting, aims to provide financial relief during the auspicious month of Sawan and the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Bhopal (MP): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced on Tuesday that 40 lakh Ladli Behnas holding gas connections under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) and non-PMUY would receive domestic gas cylinders at a rate of Rs 450.

"The auspicious month of Sawan is ongoing, and the festival of Raksha Bandhan is around the corner. In such a situation, all the Ladli Behnas and beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana, about 40 lakhs in the state, will benefit from our commitment to provide gas cylinders for Rs 450 using our financial resources. This decision was reaffirmed in today's cabinet meeting," CM Yadav told reporters.

The state government emphasised that it would not halt any existing schemes but instead would increase support for all sections by expanding the schemes, the CM added.

"I have stated earlier and reiterate now that the government will not stop any public welfare schemes. Instead, we will review and enhance them for public benefit. I have instructed ministers and Principal Secretaries of all departments to review existing schemes and launch additional ones as needed to ensure all sections benefit from government initiatives," CM Yadav further said.

State Cabinet Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya mentioned that during the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, the council of ministers approved providing gas cylinders to Ladli Behnas at Rs 450.

"Currently, a gas cylinder costs Rs 848. Ladli Behnas will pay Rs 450, and the state government will reimburse the remaining Rs 398. A provision of Rs 160 crore has been allocated for this initiative," Vijayvargiya said.

State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Member of Parliament (MP) VD Sharma praised the state government's decision and expressed gratitude.

"Today, the Madhya Pradesh cabinet made a historic decision to provide gas cylinders to eligible Ladli Behnas at Rs 450. This significant decision, just before Raksha Bandhan, will provide financial support to about 40 lakh Ladli Behnas," Sharma posted on X.

"During the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections, the BJP had pledged to provide gas cylinders to the Ladli Behnas and beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana for Rs 450. On behalf of the Ladli Behnas, I thank the state government under the leadership of CM Mohan Yadav for fulfilling this important promise," he further wrote.

—ANI