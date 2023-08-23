'27 Policies Have Been Adopted At State Level For Youth Employment' Says CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that industrial firms in the national capital have expressed a desire to invest in the state and that as many as 27 policies have been adopted at the state level for youth employment.

"We had a discussion with the leaders of the industrial groups (in Delhi). They expressed their desire to invest in Uttarakhand. The state has an ideal environment for investors. We have made 27 policies on the state level which are convenient to industries. This will generate employment for the youth within the state," said the Chief Minister. This comes after the Uttarakhand government intensified its preparations for organising the Global Investors Summit this year.

CM Dhami on Monday held discussions with industrialists in the national capital. According to Chief Minister's Office(CMO), Dhami called upon the entrepreneurs to make Uttarakhand their workplace. Mentioning Uttarakhand as the fastest developing state in India, he said the entrepreneurs are the brand ambassadors of the state.

The Chief Minister added that Uttarakhand is a state developing rapidly in various fields in the country, and is now emerging as a focal point of investment.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has set a target of making the country's economy USD 5 trillion. Keeping this in mind, Uttarakhand state has launched the Shashkt Uttarakhand Mission to strengthen the state's economy, under which a target has been set to double the state's GSDP in the next 5 years. Uttarakhand Global Investors Summit-2023 is being organized by the state as a link to achieve this goal, Dhami stated.

The state Government has simplified the procedures to provide better and time-bound facilities to the investors. Under the efficient leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is continuously working on the ground for the overall development of Uttarakhand through various progressive policies, added the Chief Minister.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reached the State Emergency Operation Center located at the Secretariat to review the situation in view of the two-day red alert warning in seven districts by the Meteorological Department.

Earlier on Monday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), forecasting heavy rains on August 23 and August 24, issued a red alert for Tehri, Dehradun, Pauri, Bageshwar, Champawat, Nainital, and Uddham Singh Nagar districts.

The Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre has asked all district magistrates to take precautions in their respective districts in view of the possibility of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the aforementioned districts. Uttarakhand State Emergency Operation Centre is part of Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority. —ANI