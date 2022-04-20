'2021, please be kind': Khloe Kardashian celebrates New Year with daughter True

Washington: Keeping the party restrained to two, American star Khloe Kardashian, on Friday (local time) shared a glimpse of her New Year's celebration with daughter True Thompson.

Setting glam goals high for fans, the 36-year-old star shared the sneak peek of her confined New Year party which she referred to as 'the best party in town' with her girl child.

Khloe is seen dressed in a metallic shade shimmery dress that she teamed up with a grey overcoat. She complimented her look with a minimal makeup look and open hair. The star is also captured donning a customised crown with the letters 'CHEERS'.

Whereas, True is also seen dressed like her mother as she jumps on the bed with cheer.

Sending out positive vibes for 2021, Khloe wrote, "Happy New Year's! Best party in town! Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!!"

After a few minutes of posting the picture, the fans of the star started gushing over her and started appreciating her in the comments section. Fellow celebrities including more than three lakh fans liked the post, which sees one like from the Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey too. (ANI)