''Vama Saarthi'' to help cops deal with work stress

Lucknow: ''Vama Saarthi'', the UP Police Family Welfare Association, will now help the policemen and their families deal with stress. The policemen are working round the clock to enforce the lockdown in the corona crisis.

According to an official release, Vama Saarthi that is headed by Vani Awasthi, wife of UP DGP Hitesh Chandra Awasthi, will provide hygienically cooked food packets to over 4,000 police personnel every day along with water bottles.

The organization will also make masks and distribute them among the cops.

Vama Saarthi has also set up a helpline for the families of policemen which will provide them medical help whenever needed.

A WhatsApp group has also been set up where the families of police personnel can discuss their problems. Online classes for the children of policemen will also be held to help them overcome the lockdown blues.

The organization also plans to hold Yoga session for policemen to help them deal with the stress in the prevailing conditions.

--IANS