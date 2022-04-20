''The Vampire Diaries'' star Claire Holt opens up on postpartum anxiety

Los Angeles: "The Vampire Diaries" fame actress Claire Holt has revealed that she suffered with postpartum anxiety after the birth of her son James.

In an Instagram post, Claire opened up about her battle with postpartum anxiety, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"After I had James, I really struggled with postpartum anxiety. Breastfeeding was incredibly difficult, he suffered from a cow''s milk protein allergy (which he has thankfully grown out of), his sleep was pretty much non existent, and I felt so overwhelmed. I had friends with babies and I was so grateful for their advice, but I certainly didn''t want to call or text at 2am with my endless list of issues," she said.

Claire is currently expecting her second child.

"The Pregnancy and Motherhood group has really helped me with my second pregnancy. Having a safe space to share the ups and downs of raising children is so important," she added.

--IANS