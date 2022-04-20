''Resources, cooperation need of the hour to fight against Covid-19''

New Delhi: With Covid-19 cases shooting up in India, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has reiterated that the availability of resources is the need of the hour to close ranks and the Centre and states should work in coordination for a sustained fight against the deadly pandemic.

Singh said, "Necessary to focus on a number of issues to contain the coronavirus spread and the battle against the disease depends much upon the availability of resources."

He also added that the lockdown success would finally be judged on our ability to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

The Congress Chief Ministers have briefed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) about knee-jerk measures taken by the states to contain the Covid-19 and the shortage of resources being faced by these states.

Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh said,"Resources of Rs 4,400 Cr of GST to the state have not yet been released by the central government."

Singh also said that the state has only received 10,000 rapid test kits, out of 1 lakh rapid antibody equipment for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, while, pointing out that the state hasn''t received it''s share on GST, said: "We have given advance pension to 80 lakh pensioners and transferred Rs 2,500 each to the needy in the state."

Attacking the central government, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said,"Untill and unless, the Centre providse financial assistance to the states, how will the fight against Covid-19 be won?"

