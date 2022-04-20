''One nation, one ration card'' across India by March 2021

New Delhi: The Central government on Thursday announced ''one nation, one ration card'' system to allow national portability of ration cards for the people, who can now avail the benefits under the PDS system wherever they are in the country.

The scheme was announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to enable migrant beneficiaries to access any fair price shop in the country to get food grains and other items.

During the nationwide lockdown due to the cornavirus scare, there was a lot of criticism that the government had failed to provide food to stranded migrant labourers.

The new system is part of the Prime Minister''s technology-driven system reforms wherein 67 crore persons will benefit in 23 states.

The ''one nation, one ration card'' policy will be rolled out 100 per cent by March 2021. This will ensure people get ration in whichever corner of the country they may be.

--IANS