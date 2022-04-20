''India Health Hour'': Get free doctor consultation online

New Delhi: With an aim to help patients who need medical assistance but are stuck in their homes because of the lockdown, over hundreds of doctors from across the country and specialities are giving free online consultation.

Med-tech platform Practo has launched a programme called ''India Health Hour'' where doctors go live every day from 5pm - 6pm.

One of the participating expert, Dr Prof Padma Shree J M Hans, ENT and Cochlear Implant, commented: "Covid-19 has led to palpable unease among people. There''s helplessness and disappointment, especially because they''re unable to reach an experienced doctor. Social distancing calls for measures to avoid crowds, which could arise at medical establishments; but that should not stop people from consulting doctors online."

The doctor added: "I urge people to take care of their health and reach out to doctors like us even for the smallest of clarifications so that no symptom goes undiagnosed and gets treated on time. That is what the India Health Hour has been designed for."

India Health Hour enables patients to have a video/audio or text-based conversation with the doctors. Patients can also share images, reports for a detailed discussion. The program caters to a range of medical specialities, which includes: Dentistry, GPs, Orthopedics, ENT, Gynecology, Ophthalmology, Pediatrics, Physiotherapy, Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Cardiology, Psychiatry, Dermatology, General Surgery, Stomach and digestion, Diabetes and endocrinology, Neurology, Cancer.

Dr Alexander Kuruvilla, Chief Healthcare Strategy Officer, Practo said: "We stand united with the country in its battle against Covid-19. Together with these highly experienced doctors we''re proud to launch India Health Hour, to provide access to quality healthcare to millions across the country. Doctors and medical fraternity at large are the real heroes of the Covid-19 pandemic, and we salute their unwavering support, sacrifice and commitment. We''re humbled to be their partner and provide them with a platform to offer their service to patients free of cost. We commit ourselves to continue doing all we can, and deliver uninterrupted access to quality care to all, 24*7."

