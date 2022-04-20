''Do Gaz ki Doori'' advisable in the new normal: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said physical distancing and simple hygiene measures are the most potent "social vaccine" available.

In a press note, the minister said: "Physical distancing is the most potent social vaccine available to us and hence it was advisable to ensure ''Do Gaz ki Doori'' while interacting with others and to limit social gatherings by opting for virtual gatherings.

"While India sees a return to a new normal, following simple hygiene measures like washing hands with soap frequently for at least twenty seconds or using alcohol-based sanitizers, not spitting in public, sanitizing one''s workplace, regularly touched surfaces like table tops; always using face covers in public places to ensure other''s safety along with oneself and ensuring proper respiratory hygiene are a must."

The country saw 4,987 new confirmed cases, the highest spike so far, on Sunday taking the total tally of COVID-19 to 90,927 of which 34,109 persons have been cured and 2,872 deaths have been reported.

The minister stated, "Our policy perseverance coupled with aggressive and early measures through a strong leadership have shown encouraging results. While the doubling time in the past 14 days was 11.5, it has improved to 13.6 in the last three days".

He added that the fatality rate has fallen to 3.1% and the recovery rate has improved to 37.5%. He also added that as of Saturday, there are 3.1% active COVID-19 patients in ICU, 0.45% on ventilators and 2.7% on oxygen support.

Harsh Vardhan, while speaking on the health infrastructure developed for the containment and management of COVID-19 in India, stated as of now there are 916 dedicated COVID hospitals with 1,80,473 beds.

He also said the Centre has provided 90.22 lakh N95 masks and 53.98 lakh Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to states/UTs/Central Institutions.

"With due precautions, safe handling and preparation of food can help prevent the spread of COVID-19" said the minister, adding that Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has advised some simple steps that can be followed to ensure food-safety during COVID-19.

The measures are: washing raw fruits and vegetables in clean potable water; fully cooking the meat; use of different chopping boards and knives for raw meat and cooked food; avoid sharing of food utensils, water bottles or cups; and cleaning of surfaces such as tables with antibacterial bleach wipes.

Harsh Vardhan also stated that this fight could only be won with full cooperation from everyone in the country and emphasised downloading the Aarogya Setu app.

--IANS