''CBSE to announce class 10, 12 board exams dates by 5 p.m.''

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will be releasing the complete datesheet for the remaining board examinations of class 10 and 12 by 5 p.m. on Saturday.

In a tweet, Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said: "Attention Students! Releasing the datesheet for CBSE Board Examinations for Class 10th and 12th today at 5.00 p.m."

Pokhriyal had earlier announced that the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations would be conducted between July 1 and July 15.

While, the board exams for class 10 will be only for the students from North-East Delhi, but for Class 12 it will be nationwide.

All the examinations, including those of board classes, were suspended in March amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

While Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia had demanded that the students should be evaluated on the basis of their performance in the internal exams, the CBSE said it will hold the exams for these classes.

Nishank later said that no examination to be held for class 10 students nationwide, except for students from North-East Delhi.

He had assured that "an adequate time of 10 days will be given to all students for the preparation of exams."

The CBSE had postponed examinations in some parts of North-East and East Delhi between February 26 and March 7, in view of the safety of students after communal violence took place in the area.

