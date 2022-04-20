''89 Afghan civilians killed in attacks in past 2 weeks''

Kabul: The Afghan government has said that 89 civilians were killed in Taliban attacks in the past two weeks, it was reported.

The information provided by the National Security Council (NSC) on Saturday said that 150 civilians were also injured in the attacks, reports TOLO News.

In the latest incident, at least "seven Afghan security forces members, 15 Taliban fighters and a child" were killed as a result of fighting in Takhar province, according to NSC data.

"They (Taliban) killed 89 civilians and wounded 150 others in 29 provinces of the country," said Jawed Faisal, a spokesman for the NSC.

According to the NSC, Kandahar has the highest number of civilian casualties with 22 victims, while Kabul has the highest number of injured at 42.

In a statement, acting Interior Minister Massoud Andarabi, said: "I am confident that all forces are committed to peace. If the Taliban respond positively to the message of peace, we will remain committed, but if the Taliban launch attacks and insist on war, we will give them proper response," said , the acting Minister of Interior.

Meanwhile Abdul Hakim Munib, the Minister of Hajj and Pilgrimage, said that the "war in Afghanistan is a meaningless war, it is the war of the aliens".

--IANS