! Producer Mandar Dalvi opens up about Arjun Rampal�s meet with gangster Arun Gawli

BollywoodLife had earlier reported that actor Arjun Rampal was summoned by the Police post his unauthorised meet with gangster Arun Gawli. The actor was reportedly visiting the convicted gangster at a government-run hospital. Opening up about the incident, producer Mandar Dalvi confirmed that a biopic on gangster-turned-politician Arun Gawli is underway. The film titled Daddy will see the Roy actor playing the gangster. About their meeting with Gawli, Mandar informed, �Yes, Arjun and I (Mandar Dalvi) met Arun Gawli in JJ hospital while we were on a recce. It was a sheer coincidence as we literary bumped into each other through sheer coincidence in the lobby. We are responsible and aware as a production house about the mandatory rules and regulations of the law and will abide by them. The police officials have been very cooperative and have advised us on the way forward in this matter. We are very grateful to them. We are now working on getting all permissions with regards to this. Hopefully we will have them in place at the earliest. There is no offence we have done and the police are very well aware of that. I do hope this is not blown out of proportion just because a celebrity is involved. Our intention is to tell a good story. As a producer, I take full responsibility to make sure we succeed in this endeavour, correctly and with full knowledge of the Law.�