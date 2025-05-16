Zelensky to skip Istanbul peace talks, Ukraine to send Defence Minister-led delegation

Ankara, May 16 (IANS) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he would not attend upcoming peace talks with Russia in Istanbul, though Kyiv will send a delegation led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov as part of a renewed push to de-escalate the conflict.

Speaking at a press conference at the Ukrainian Embassy in Ankara following talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, Zelensky said Ukraine remained committed to dialogue but expressed doubts about Moscow's intentions.

"Unfortunately, we do not see any decision-makers among those who will represent the other side," Zelensky told reporters.

Despite his reservations, Zelensky said Ukraine would act constructively and send representatives to the talks in an effort to prevent further escalation, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I decided to send our delegation to Istanbul," he said.

"Not everyone will be present -- the head of the Security Service, Vasyl Malyuk, and the Chief of the General Staff, Andriy Hnatov, will not attend -- but the delegation will be led by Defence Minister Rustem Umerov. He will be joined by professionals, including military and intelligence officers."

Zelensky said the timing of the talks was still being finalised, but they were expected to take place either Thursday or Friday.

"The delegation has been sent. Turkey's delegation is ready," he said.

"It could be today, it could be tomorrow."

The talks in Istanbul will mark the first direct negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow since the outbreak of the Ukraine conflict in 2022.

Speaking separately at a NATO Foreign Ministers' meeting in Antalya, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that the Istanbul meeting could mark a turning point.

"I hope the talks to be held in Istanbul will open a new chapter for us," Fidan said.

"After three years of suffering, we now see a window of opportunity."

Fidan said Russia and Ukraine have both expressed willingness, in principle, to consider a ceasefire, but with differing conditions.

He stressed that substantive talks will require compromises from both parties.

"There is intense diplomatic activity in Ankara, Antalya and Istanbul," he said.

"If peace is the goal, then both sides must be willing to make concessions."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also attending the NATO meeting, said Washington supports a negotiated settlement.

"We will see what happens at the Istanbul peace talks, but we want to see progress," he said.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Paris is pushing for an "urgent" and "unconditional" ceasefire.

The Istanbul talks follow a proposal by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine.

Zelensky has previously said he is open to a face-to-face meeting with Putin.

However, the Kremlin said Putin would not attend Thursday's talks.

Russia will instead be represented by Presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky.

