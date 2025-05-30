Wildfire smoke leads to air quality alerts across Canada

Ottawa, May 30 (IANS) Wildfire smoke has triggered air quality alerts in six provinces and territories across Canada, according to Environment Canada's weather information published on Friday.

The agency issued air quality alerts in two neighbouring provinces, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, where states of emergency were declared one day apart.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe declared a 30-day provincial state of emergency on Thursday, saying that at least 15 communities, mostly in the northern region, have been evacuated. Over 40 structures have been destroyed, he added.

His Manitoban counterpart, Wab Kinew, did the same on Wednesday, while issuing mandatory orders to evacuate about 17,000 people, Xinhua news agency reported. "Smoke is causing very poor air quality and reduced visibility. As smoke levels increase, health risks increase," Environment Canada warned.

"Limit time outdoors. Consider reducing or rescheduling outdoor sports, activities and events," it said, urging those in affected areas to keep windows and doors closed, use air filters inside, and wear a mask when outdoors.

Warm and dry conditions continue to support wildfire activity as the weekend approaches. The smoke will linger for a prolonged period near the source region of the fires, it said.

Earlier this week Manitoba, one of Canada's three Prairie Provinces, declared a state of emergency due to extreme wildfire conditions and threats.

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew said in a news release that the declaration was based on the recommendation from Manitoba's wildfire and emergency management officials.

"With the wildfires in northern Manitoba intensifying, our government has triggered a provincewide state of emergency to help us through this crisis," said Kinew.

The city of Flin Flon, as well as the First Nations of Pimicikimak and Mathias Colomb, also issued mandatory evacuation orders which involve about 17,000 people. All residents and visitors must evacuate the communities as soon as possible before midnight.

"This is the largest evacuation in many Manitobans' living memory and this will require significant resources and co-operation from all levels of government," he said.

The premier said he had spoken with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and requested the support of the Canadian Armed Forces in transporting evacuees.

Kinew said that the majority of the evacuees will head to the capital city of the province, Winnipeg, and will be housed at large facilities such as soccer fields and arenas.

The state of emergency is initially in effect for 30 days once issued and may be extended if necessary. This ensures federal, provincial and local resources can be delivered in a coordinated response to help protect Manitobans, noted the premier.

