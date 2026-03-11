West Asia situation very serious and worsening: Former diplomat Veena Sikri

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Former High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, on Wednesday described the evolving situation in West Asia as extremely serious, warning that the conflict is worsening and having far-reaching humanitarian and economic consequences. She expressed hope that the crisis would come to an end soon through dialogue and diplomatic efforts.

Speaking to IANS, Sikri said the region has already witnessed significant loss of life and widespread destruction of infrastructure as tensions continue to escalate.

“It is a very serious situation. It is getting worse. We have already seen a lot of loss of life and extensive destruction of infrastructure. Many Gulf countries have been affected, and now we are beginning to see the economic impact as well,” she said.

She further noted that the ongoing conflict is also affecting global energy supplies. According to Sikri, disruptions in energy production and supply chains are likely to have a direct impact on countries dependent on imports of fuel and gas.

“You know, the price of LNG is rising, and Qatar has reportedly stopped production for the time being. So every country will have to make adjustments to ensure that people continue to receive fuel and cooking gas. At the same time, the price of petrol is also increasing and may rise even further,” she said.

Sikri warned that these developments could lead to a broader economic challenge, adding that governments around the world would need to carefully manage the impact of the crisis.

She also expressed confidence that diplomatic engagement by global leaders could help ease tensions.

“Our Prime Minister is in constant touch with world leaders, and I hope that dialogue and diplomacy will work. Many discussions are taking place at different levels,” she said.

Referring to international reactions, Sikri mentioned that US President Donald Trump had recently made a statement suggesting that the conflict could end soon.

“Donald Trump has said that the situation may end very soon. We are waiting to see how events unfold. But certainly, it must come to an end because there has already been too much loss of life,” she said.

She added that beyond the humanitarian toll, the conflict is also beginning to impact the global economy.

“There is a serious economic impact. The world could move towards recession if the conflict continues for long. That is why this situation is truly unacceptable, and it is essential that peace efforts succeed,” she told IANS.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on Monday delivered a suo motu statement in the Rajya Sabha regarding the evolving situation in West Asia, describing the conflict as a matter of deep concern for India.

Addressing the House, Jaishankar said the current phase of the conflict began on February 28 and involves fighting between Israel and the United States on one side and Iran on the other, with attacks affecting several Gulf countries.

He noted that the violence has resulted in casualties, including among members of Iran’s leadership, and has caused extensive damage to infrastructure across the region. The minister said India had issued a statement on the very first day of the conflict, urging restraint and calling for peaceful resolution.

“We believe that dialogue and diplomacy are the only ways to de-escalate tensions and address the underlying issues,” Jaishankar said, stressing that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected.

He also informed the House that the Cabinet Committee on Security, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, met on March 1 to review the situation following airstrikes in Iran and attacks across parts of the Gulf region. The committee assessed the implications of the conflict for regional stability, economic activity, and the safety of Indian nationals, and directed ministries concerned to take necessary measures to address emerging challenges.

