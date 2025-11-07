'We are here': TTP issues threat to Pakistan govt, Army from Punjab

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has issued a bold and explicit threat to the Pakistani government and its military, asserting a strong presence within the nation's Punjab region and vowing to establish an "Islamic system throughout the country."

In a video accessed by IANS, armed TTP members declared their intent to march from Punjab to Islamabad, promising a shock to the establishment and its "American facilitators."

One militant specifically called the Pakistan Army and the establishment a "cruel force," claiming they lack the capability to wage war against the "mujahideen" and predicting their imminent downfall.

This statement starkly contradicts the Pakistani military regime's claims that the TTP is primarily based in Afghanistan. The TTP cadre's assertion that "we are present in the Punjab region of Pakistan" directly challenges Pakistan’s Intelligence agencies' narrative.

The news comes amidst a backdrop of increasing tensions, with some critiques suggesting that Army Chief General Asim Munir is using the TTP's name to justify the oppression of Pashtuns in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which, critics argue, is straining relations between the Pakistani and Afghan populations — a move allegedly directed by the United States.

The TTP's public threat signals a major escalation and a direct confrontation with Pakistan's central authority, raising serious concerns about internal security.

This comes in the backdrop of Afghan and Pakistani delegations meet in Istanbul for the third round of peace talks which are aimed at maintaining the fragile ceasefire and reaching a long-term border security agreement.

While at one side, Pakistani establishment is engaging with the Taliban leadership in Istanbul and on the other side, Pakistan forces reportedely opened fire on Spin Boldak.

“While the third round of negotiations with the Pakistani side has begun in Istanbul, unfortunately, this afternoon Pakistani forces once again opened fire on Spin Boldak, causing concern among the local population,” said Zabihullah Mujahid (Spokesman of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan) said on X on Thursday.

--IANS

sas/rad