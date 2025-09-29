‘Viksit Bharat Run’ in Guyana endorses sustainability, global peace

Georgetown: The Indian High Commission and Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre in Guyana organised the Viksit Bharat Run in Georgetown as part of ‘Seva Parv’ observance from September 17 to October 2, promoting the message of service to the nation and reinforcing commitment to work towards sustainability, environmental conservation and global peace.

“The run also marked the Seva Parv (Pakhvada) or fortnight dedicated to service during the period of 17 September to 2 October coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birth anniversary and marking the birth anniversary of Father of the Nation- Mahatma Gandhi, respectively,” the Indian High Commission in Georgetown posted on X.

The event, organised in collaboration with the Guyanese Government, various Sports Federations and community organisations in Guyana, witnessed enthusiastic participation from several members of the Indian community and others.

Similarly, the Indian High Commission in Mauritius, in partnership with the Indira Gandhi Centre for Indian Culture (IGCIC), organised the Viksit Bharat Run in Port Louis with Dharambeer Gokhool, President of Mauritius, as the Chief Guest.

High Commissioner of India to Mauritius, Anurag Srivastava, shared PM Narendra Modi’s Vision for Viksit Bharat 2047 with the participants, encouraged the diaspora to continue contributing to India’s development and highlighted India's robust development partnership with Mauritius.

Furthermore, in the United States, the Consulate General of India in Atlanta, jointly with MY Bharat, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, successfully organised the Viksit Bharat Run 2025 on Sunday.

According to the Indian Consulate General, under the theme “Run to Serve the Nation,” participants from metro Atlanta came together for community runs of 3 kilometres, turning the event into a powerful statement of collectiveness.

The event celebrated the ideals of Seva Bhav (spirit of service) and echoed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. It also embodied India’s Swadeshi ethos, highlighting the collective call for self-reliance, inclusivity, and environmental responsibility.

“A key moment of the event was the collective recitation of the Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat Pledge, where participants committed to contributing towards India’s journey of becoming a developed nation by 2047. This gesture brought metro Atlanta closer to Indians across the globe, aligning with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Viksit Bharat and reinforcing a shared aspiration for growth, innovation, and global leadership,” read a statement issued by the Indian Consulate General in Atlanta.

--IANS