US Under Secretary Kimmitt leads ITA delegation to B'luru ahead of India AI Impact Summit

Bengaluru, Feb 18 (IANS) United States Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade William Kimmitt led a delegation of officials from the International Trade Administration (ITA) to Bengaluru this week, marking the first leg of a visit to India ahead of the Department of Commerce’s participation in the 2026 India AI Impact Summit, according to an official statement from the US Consulate.

The statement said that during the visit to Bengaluru on February 17, Kimmitt and the delegation met representatives of several US and Indian technology companies and innovators to understand how artificial intelligence is being integrated into business operations and to explore opportunities for strengthening US-India technology partnerships.

The delegation visited organisations including Chevron Engine, Google DeepMind, South Park Commons and Biocon as part of its engagements with industry stakeholders.

“It is a privilege to visit the heart of tech innovation in Bengaluru at such a critical juncture for the US-India relationship,” Kimmitt said.

He added that the emerging trade agreement between the United States and India would strengthen bilateral ties and promote adoption of advanced US technologies in India.

“The United States welcomes India’s participation in the American AI Exports Program, and we look forward to working with trusted partners to power a new age of prosperity and security with American AI leadership,” he said.

In addition to industry interactions, Kimmitt, along with Admiral Samuel Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command, participated in a roundtable organised by the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum. The discussions focused on defence cooperation in emerging technologies, promotion of technology exports and strengthening industrial collaboration between the two countries.

The ITA delegation also includes Deputy Under Secretary Brandon Remington, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Asia Pamela Phan, and Chief of Staff Trevor Kellogg.

Following the Bengaluru visit, Kimmitt and the delegation are scheduled to participate in the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, where they will outline the American AI Exports Program and explore further cooperation opportunities.

According to the US Department of Commerce, the American AI Exports Program aims to promote export of integrated artificial intelligence technology packages, including specialised computing hardware, data infrastructure, AI models, cybersecurity systems and sector-specific applications. The initiative is intended to support deployment of US AI technologies among trusted international partners and expand global technology cooperation.

