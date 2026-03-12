US Senators bring bill targeting China's organ harvesting

Washington, March 12 (IANS) Two US senators introduced legislation seeking sanctions against individuals involved in alleged forced organ harvesting in China.

Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas and Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley of Oregon, both members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, unveiled the Falun Gong and Victims of Forced Organ Harvesting Protection Act, a bill that would impose sanctions on individuals responsible for forced organ harvesting and require the US administration to report to Congress on China’s transplant system.

Announcing the legislation, Cruz accused the Chinese government of operating what he described as a systematic programme targeting religious believers.

“The Chinese Communist Party operates a brutal, state-sponsored organ harvesting industry that targets people for their faith,” Cruz said. “The CCP has in particular targeted Falun Gong practitioners, committing assaults on religious liberty and fundamental human rights.”

He added that the United States should ensure accountability for such actions.

“The United States should hold accountable those who have committed these atrocities,” Cruz said.

Merkley said the bill reflects bipartisan concern about reports of abuses involving vulnerable groups in China.

“China’s campaign of repression and human rights abuses continues to have horrific consequences, including reports of forced organ harvesting from vulnerable groups across the PRC,” Merkley said. “We must stand up for the victims of these crimes, and our bipartisan effort holds the Chinese government accountable for its abuses.”

According to the proposed legislation, the President would be required to impose sanctions on foreign individuals determined to have knowingly engaged in or facilitated forced organ harvesting in China. Those penalties could include blocking property and financial transactions.

The bill also requires the President to submit to Congress a list of individuals responsible for such actions within 180 days of the law’s enactment, with annual updates thereafter.

In addition, the legislation directs the US Secretary of State, in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services and the Director of the National Institutes of Health, to submit a detailed report on China’s organ transplant policies and practices within one year.

