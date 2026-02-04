US open to Iran talks, Rubio sets hard conditions

Washington, Feb 4 (IANS) The United States is open to talks with Iran, but any negotiations must address Tehran’s missile programme, nuclear activities, sponsorship of terrorism, and treatment of its own people, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Wednesday, setting out firm conditions even as he stressed Washington’s willingness to engage.

Rubio said President Donald Trump was prepared to meet and talk with adversaries and allies alike, rejecting the notion that engagement amounted to a concession.

“We don't view meetings as a concession. We don't view meetings as even legitimisation,” he told reporters during a news conference.

He said the United States was willing to sit down with Iran if an opportunity arose. “It is our willingness to sit and listen and talk to anyone, any adversary, any ally obviously, but anyone around the world,” Rubio said, adding that the president had demonstrated that approach in both administrations.

Rubio said efforts were underway to determine the format and location of possible talks, after conflicting signals from Iran. He said a forum in Turkey had been proposed by several partners, but Iranian officials had issued contradictory statements. “That's still being worked through,” Rubio said.

He said Washington remained prepared to engage directly. “At the end of the day, the United States is prepared to engage and has always been prepared to engage with Iran,” Rubio said.

At the same time, Rubio made clear that any discussions would have to cover a broad set of issues. “For talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things,” he said. He listed “the range of their ballistic missiles,” “their sponsorship of terrorist organisations across the region,” “the nuclear program,” and “the treatment of their own people.”

Rubio said Iran’s leadership was unable to address the grievances driving public protests. “The fundamental problem Iran faces, and the regime faces right now, is that what people are on the streets complaining about this regime cannot address,” he said, adding that the problems were largely economic.

He accused the Iranian regime of diverting resources abroad. “One of the reasons why the Iranian regime cannot provide the people of Iran the quality of life that they deserve is because they're spending all their money… sponsoring terrorism, sponsoring all these proxy groups around the world,” Rubio said.

Distinguishing Iran’s rulers and its citizens, Rubio said, “The Iranian people and the Iranian regime are very unlike.” He said Iran’s clerical leadership did not reflect the population. “I know of no other country where there's a bigger difference between the people that lead the country and the people who live there,” he said.

Rubio said President Trump had spoken publicly about the treatment of protesters in Iran and suggested those remarks had an impact. He said the president’s statements “prevented mass executions that were being planned and were on the precipice of.”

On the prospects for a deal, Rubio struck a cautious note. “I'm not sure you can reach a deal with these guys,” he said, but added that the administration was willing to test the possibility. “We don't see there's any harm in trying to figure out there's something that can be done,” he said.

He said a US delegation was ready to travel if Iran agreed to talks. “If the Iranians want to meet, we're ready,” Rubio said. “If they change their mind, we're fine with that too. We'd prefer to meet and talk.”

