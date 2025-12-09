US gas prices hit multi-year low as White House cites economic gains

Washington, Dec 9 (IANS) Gasoline prices in the United States have plunged to their lowest level in more than 4.5 years, with new data showing a steady decline across most of the country, and the White House attributing the trend to its push for what it calls American energy dominance.

According to the latest national survey by GasBuddy, “the nationwide average for regular gas is at its lowest level in 1,681 days — and trending lower,” the White House said Monday.

The release added that average prices “have dipped below $3 per gallon in 37 states, below $2.75 per gallon in 22 states, and below $2.50 per gallon in five states.” In some parts of the country, the drop has been even sharper, with Americans “finding [ing] gas below $2 per gallon at some stations in at least four states — with prices as low as $1.69 per gallon in Colorado.”

The White House contrasted the current trend with the price spikes seen during the previous Biden administration. The statement argued that “under Biden, gas prices were the highest they had ever been, even after he drained our strategic reserves to artificially decrease prices.”

It claimed that “so far in President Trump’s second term, Americans (are) on track to spend the lowest amount of their disposable income on gas in the last two decades amid the Trump Administration’s pursuit of American energy dominance.”

While the release focused heavily on gasoline prices, it cast the development as part of a broader run of positive economic indicators in recent days. It said Americans “saw the national median rent fall for the fourth straight month, weekly jobless claims plummet to a three-year low, mortgage rates near their lowest level in a year, and consumer sentiment spike.”

The administration argued that the combined trend “is all good news for American consumers — and much more progress is on the way.”

The White House attributed these shifts directly to recent policy direction, stating that “after four years of Biden’s reckless spending, open borders, and anti-energy policies that drove inflation through the roof and crushed working families, the momentum is now unmistakably in the right direction.” It added that “the Trump Administration will stop at nothing to make sure all Americans feel relief.”

The latest GasBuddy data arrives as energy prices remain a central concern for American households, especially heading into the winter months. Fuel costs have historically played an outsised role in shaping consumer confidence and political perceptions of economic management.

As US consumers head into the final weeks of the year, the White House is positioning the decline in fuel prices as a sign of economic stability after several years of inflationary pressure.

