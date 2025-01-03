US Businesses Shift Focus Away from China Amid Economic Challenges and Policy Shifts

Washington DC: China has been increasingly being viewed with scepticism by American businesses, with many scaling back their operations or shifting investments elsewhere, as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

The change in sentiment comes as both Beijing's economic troubles and US government policies make it harder for American companies to succeed in China.

According to the Wall Street Journal, During Donald Trump's first term, US companies, including tech giants like Apple and Nike, voiced concerns that a trade war with China could hurt American consumers through higher tariffs and retaliatory trade barriers. However, as Trump prepares for his second term, the mood has shifted. Many American businesses, once eager to tap into China's vast consumer market, are now reassessing their positions, as stated by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

In a post on X, the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party stated," If a business goes to the government and says our investment in China generates income... the counter is: you should just invest that in the US. End of conversation."

"The promise of China's market has faded as its economy faces mounting challenges," said Anja Manuel, executive director of the Aspen Security Forum.

"US companies are increasingly wary about doing business in China," she added, noting this trend spans across all industries.

In 2023, China was still the third-largest buyer of US exports, totalling USD 147.8 billion, but that figure represented a 4 per cent decrease from the previous year. The US trade deficit in goods with China also remains a major point of concern, hitting USD 245 billion in the first ten months of 2024, the Wall Street Journal reported.

While US companies like General Motors and IBM still have significant stakes in China, many have begun to scale back. The American Chamber of Commerce in China noted that its members are increasingly looking to invest in other countries. IBM, for example, recently shut down its China research-and-development division, affecting over 1,000 employees, due to rising competition and a challenging business environment.

The shifting landscape underscores a broader trend where US businesses are no longer viewing China as an indispensable market, but as a challenging and unpredictable environment, prompting them to explore opportunities elsewhere. (ANI)