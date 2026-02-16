US airlifts mini nuclear reactor

Washington, Feb 16 (IANS) The US military airlifted a miniature nuclear reactor for the first time, marking a significant step in President Donald Trump’s push to expand nuclear power and bolster military base energy security.

Three C-17 transport planes carried components of the Valar Atomics Ward 250 unfueled nuclear reactor from March Air Reserve Base in California to Hill Air Force Base in Utah. The reactor will eventually move to the Utah San Rafael Energy Lab for testing and evaluation.

The Ward 250 is a 5-megawatt nuclear reactor that fits inside a C-17 aircraft and could theoretically power about 5,000 homes. Testing will begin at 250 kilowatts, with the system ultimately capable of producing 5 megawatts, according to company officials.

The flight from California to Utah is part of a broader effort to deploy advanced nuclear power across the United States. The president signed four executive orders on May 23, 2025, designed to advance America’s nuclear energy posture, including measures to “Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base” and “Deploying Advanced Nuclear Reactor Technologies for National Security”.

At March Air Reserve Base, officials framed the initiative as central to national security. “Energy is not just an economic issue, although it is that, it is a national security issue as well,” said Utah Gov. Spencer Cox. He added that “America cannot project freedom if we lack reliable deployable power at home and in the field”.

Michael P. Duffey, the undersecretary of war for acquisition and sustainment, described the War and Energy Departments’ collaboration as essential. “It’s clear to me that advancing President Trump’s priority on nuclear energy depends on close coordination between the Department of Energy and the Department of War,” Duffey said.

“This partnership ensures advanced nuclear technologies are developed, evaluated and deployed in ways that strengthen energy resilience and national security”.

He emphasised the operational implications for the armed forces. “Powering next generation warfare will require us to move faster than our adversaries, to build a system that doesn’t just equip our warfighters to fight, but equips them to win at extraordinary speed,” Duffey said.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright said the administration is aiming for a revival of the sector. “The American nuclear renaissance is to get that ball moving again, fast, carefully, but with private capital, American innovation and determination,” Wright said. He added that by July 4, 10 small reactors will be critical, calling it “the start of a nuclear renaissance”.

The reactor uses TRISO fuel — uranium kernels encased in ceramic layers — and helium coolant instead of water. For military use, such systems could provide energy security on bases, ensuring missions do not depend on the civilian power grid.

