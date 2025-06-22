UNHCR urges de-escalation as displacement reported in Iran, Israel

Geneva, June 22 (IANS) The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) urged de-escalation of the ongoing hostilities between Israel and Iran, saying that displacement has already been observed in both countries due to the intensifying conflict.

In a statement, UNHCR said on Saturday that movements have been reported from Tehran and other parts of Iran, with some individuals crossing into neighbouring countries. Meanwhile, shelling in Israel has forced people to seek shelter in other parts of the country or, in some cases, abroad, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This region has already endured more than its share of war, loss, and displacement - we cannot allow another refugee crisis to take root," said Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees. "The time to de-escalate is right now. Once people are forced to flee, there's no quick way back - and all too often, the consequences last for generations," he added.

According to the agency's Global Trends 2024 Report released last week, Iran hosts some 3.5 million refugees, mainly from Afghanistan - making it the largest refugee-hosting country in the world. Prolonged conflict, the agency warned, would compound existing vulnerabilities among refugee populations.

Meanwhile, Israeli attacks on Iran over the past nine days have killed over 400 Iranians and left 3,056 others wounded, Hossein Kermanpour, head of the Iranian Health Ministry's public relations, said on Saturday.

"Among the injured, 2,220 have been treated and discharged from Ministry of Health hospitals, while 232 received outpatient care at the scene of the attacks," Kermanpour said in a post on social media platform X.

According to the health official, the majority of the casualties have been civilians, with 54 women and children among those killed in the Israeli strikes.

