UN Security Council voices grave concern over escalating violence in Sudan

United Nations, Oct 31 (IANS) The UN Security Council voiced grave concern over escalating violence in and around El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur state.

In a press statement, on Thursday, the members of the council condemned the assault by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El Fasher and its devastating impact on the civilian population, Xinhua news agnecy reported.

They also condemned reported atrocities being perpetrated by the RSF against the civilian population, including summary executions and arbitrary detentions. They expressed grave concern at the heightened risk of large-scale atrocities, including ethnically motivated atrocities.

The council members called for all perpetrators of violations to be held accountable. They demanded that all parties to the conflict protect civilians and abide by their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian law, and to allow and facilitate safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The council members reiterated that the priority is for the parties to resume talks to reach a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive, inclusive and Sudanese-owned political process.

They urged all UN member states to refrain from external interference that seeks to foment conflict and instability, to support efforts for durable peace, to abide by their obligations under international law and to implement relevant Security Council resolutions.

The council members unequivocally reaffirmed their unwavering commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Sudan. In this regard, the Security Council reaffirmed its rejection of the establishment of a parallel governing authority in areas controlled by the RSF.

