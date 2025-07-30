UN Security Council extends sanctions against Central African Republic armed groups

United Nations, July 30 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to extend for a year, until July 31, 2026, the sanctions against armed groups operating in the Central African Republic (CAR) as well as other individuals that undermine peace in the country.

Adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, Resolution 2789 instructs all the member states to "take the necessary measures to prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of arms and related materiel of all types to armed groups and associated individuals operating in that country," according to a UNSC meeting coverage.

It also extends the mandate of the panel of experts that assists in the implementation of the sanctions until August 31, 2026, Xinhua news agency reported.

The UNSC lifted last year the arms embargo on the CAR government through Resolution 2745, but left in place the arms embargo on armed groups and associated individuals operating in the CAR and the targeted measures of asset freeze and travel ban against entities and individuals designated by the Sanctions Committee.

“This renewal is identical to resolution 2745 (2024),” said the representative of France, which led the drafting of the text. He highlighted that “serious changes” had been made under the previous text, allowing for the Council’s unity on the issue for the first time since 2020. “France wanted to build on this collective success by proposing this year a technical roll-over,” he added.

