UN chief urges ceasefire between Cambodia, Thailand

United Nations, July 27 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged Cambodia and Thailand to reach an agreement for a ceasefire.

Guterres urges both sides to immediately agree to a ceasefire and to address any issues through dialogue, with a view to finding a lasting solution to the dispute, said Farhan Haq, the UN chief's deputy spokesperson, in a statement on Saturday.

Guterres "is deeply concerned about the continuation of armed clashes at the border between Cambodia and Thailand since 24 July," he said.

"The Secretary-General condemns the tragic and unnecessary loss of lives, injuries to civilians and the damage to homes and infrastructure on both sides," Haq said. The UN chief "remains available to assist in any efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the dispute."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump also posted on his social media platform Truth Social, that he has spoken to the Prime Minister of Cambodia and the Acting Prime Minister of Thailand to request a ceasefire between the two countries, Xinhua news agency reported.

Thailand and Cambodia both want to have an immediate ceasefire and peace, according to Trump.

Trump also said the United States is currently dealing with trade with both countries, but he doesn't want to make any deal with either country if they are fighting.

"After speaking to both Parties, Ceasefire, Peace, and Prosperity seems to be natural. We will soon see," he noted.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet on Sunday reiterated Cambodia's willingness for an "immediate and unconditional ceasefire" between the armed forces of Cambodia and Thailand after the phone discussion with Trump.

Thailand on Sunday responded to Trump's call for a ceasefire, saying that the country agrees in principle to have a ceasefire in place but would like to see sincere intention from the Cambodian side.

Gunfire continued to be heard along the Thailand-Cambodia border in the early hours of Sunday, the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand reported, citing Thai army sources.

