UN chief to attend Gaza peace summit in Egypt

United Nations, Oct 12 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres will travel to Egypt to attend the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit for Peace on Monday, the Office of the Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General said.

"The Secretary-General is traveling to Egypt to attend on Monday the Sharm el-Sheikh Summit for Peace. He is expected back at UN Headquarters on Wednesday," the office said in a brief note to correspondents.

The Egyptian Presidency announced that the summit will be held in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh on Monday to finalize an agreement aimed at ending the war in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

The meeting, to be co-chaired by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and US President Donald Trump, will bring together leaders from more than 20 countries to seek an end to the war in the Gaza Strip, enhance efforts to bring peace and stability to the Middle East, and usher in a new phase of regional security and stability, according to the Egyptian Presidency.

The ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas entered into effect on Friday, following three days of intensive negotiations in Sharm El Sheikh between the two sides mediated by Egypt, Qatar, Türkiye and the United States.

The first phase of the plan includes Israeli troop withdrawals from Gaza City, Rafah, Khan Younis, and the north, the opening of five crossings for aid, and the release of hostages and prisoners.

A Hamas source on Friday said the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt is expected to reopen in the middle of next week to allow limited movement of people, though details on operations have not been announced.

