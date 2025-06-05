Ukraine says it struck Russian missile unit in Bryansk region

Kyiv, June 5 (IANS) The Ukrainian forces on Thursday struck a unit of Russian missile forces in Russia's Bryansk region, hitting Iskander launchers, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a statement.

The strike was launched as a unit of Russia's 26th missile brigade attempted to fire at a Ukrainian settlement, likely Kyiv, from the city of Klintsy, said the statement.

"The targets were successfully hit. One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two others were likely damaged," it said.

The operation was conducted by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in coordination with the Security Service and other agencies, Xinhua news agency reported.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces had also attempted to attack the Crimean Bridge, but failed to cause any damage.

"There really was an explosion, nothing was damaged, and the bridge is working," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters, responding to a question on Ukraine's attempted attack on Tuesday.

Traffic on the Crimean Bridge was briefly halted on Tuesday at 15:23 Moscow time (1223 GMT), according to the bridge's official Telegram channel.

The Security Service of Ukraine said Tuesday that it had struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time using underwater explosives, as about 1,100 kilograms of TNT-equivalent explosives were placed under the bridge and detonated.

According to a video published by the Russian Federal Security Service on the same day, a detained suspect of the Crimean city admitted that he had made a bomb to commit a terrorist attack on orders from Kyiv.

The blast caused damage to the bridge's underwater support pillars. There were no civilian casualties, the statement issued by the Security Service of Ukraine said.

"The Crimean Bridge is a completely legitimate target, especially considering that the enemy used it as a logistical artery to supply its troops," Vasyl Malyuk, head of Security Service of Ukraine, was quoted in a statement as saying.

Ukraine had carried out attacks on the Crimean Bridge in 2022 and in 2023.

