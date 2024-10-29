UAE condemns terrorist attack in Chad, conveys condolences over victims

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack targeting Chadian army troops near Lake Chad, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries of soldiers.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.

The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Chad and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

—ANI