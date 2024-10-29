logo
World

UAE condemns terrorist attack in Chad, conveys condolences over victims

The Ministry also conveyed heartfelt condolences to the Chadian government, citizens, and families of the victims, along with best wishes for the injured’s swift recovery.
The HawkT
The Hawk·
🏷
Oct 29, 2024, 07:39 AM
UAE condemns terrorist attack in Chad

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates strongly condemned the attack targeting Chadian army troops near Lake Chad, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries of soldiers.

Also Read: Around 40 killed in attack on Chad military base, presidency says

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at undermining security and stability in contravention of international law.
The Ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of Chad and to the families of the victims of this terrorist attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

—ANI

Chad terrorist attack newsUAE Chad attackUAE condemns terrorismMoFA statement UAEUAE international responseLake Chad violenceChad soldiers injured

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...