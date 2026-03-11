TTP tightens grip on KP as Pakistan forces lose control

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) A parallel government has taken over the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) with the Pakistan security forces failing to rein-in the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The battle against the Afghan Taliban and Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) appears to have taken a toll on the Pakistani security forces, as a result of which, the TTP has made major advances.

Indian officials tracking the developments say that the TTP has managed to assert itself in a big way in the Khyber district. Reports of the TTP cadres carrying out searches and checks at various points in the region are doing the rounds.

The local police have become completely helpless and TTP cadres carrying out search operations in the region have become a common sight, officials say.

While the TTP has not been getting involved in day-to-day governance, it has however managed to capture the security apparatus, which in turn has made the local police look like a mute spectator.

The TTP however realises that in order to sustain this, it would need funds. Thus, TTP operatives have been collecting donations from the people in a bid to fund its own activities.

In the long run the TTP is trying to ascertain control over the region. It has been telling the people that it is in charge and this would become the new normal very soon. The local security forces have refrained from engaging with the TTP as they realise that they would be overwhelmed.

What one gets to see in the Bara region of KP is the complete dominance of the TTP. There is a brazen display of authority and what has helped the TTP is the absolute lack of any response by the Pakistani administration.

Officials say that the TTP has not faced any resistance from the people. The people of KP have for long complained against the Pakistan establishment. Further they are also unhappy that the Pakistan Army has waged a war with the Taliban. It is not clear whether or not they are backing the TTP, but they have made it clear that they are not in favour of the establishment’s treatment towards the region.

Another official said that the TTP realises that it has made gains in the region and would not like to lose it. This explains why the TTP has set up security check points in multiple locations. The outfit does not want any official from the Pakistani security forces to enter the region. Further checks are also ongoing to prevent arms and ammunition from coming in.

Officials say that although the Pakistani establishment is silent at the moment, it would soon unleash terror groups such as the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and Lashkar-e-Tayiba to battle against the TTP. This has been the plan for long and in recent months the Pakistani establishment has been engaging the ISKP on several occasions, both officially as well as unofficially.

The ISKP is currently in the process of setting up death squads to be used both in KP as well Balochistan. The Pakistan establishment has realised that it is unable to fight groups such as the TTP and BLA in the conventional manner. Islamabad feels that the ISKP is more adept in fighting these groups and hence it is being deployed heavily, officials say.

Indian agencies say that the situation in KP is grim and one could expect a major escalation soon. Pakistan is currently busy with its war against the Afghan Taliban and hence it has not been able to focus on KP, officials say.

