Trump touts Gaza hostages return, peace push

Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) The White House highlighted what it described as a major foreign policy achievement in the Middle East, citing the return of Israeli hostages from Gaza and the creation of a new international mechanism to support post-war reconstruction.

Speaking at a White House briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the president had helped secure the return of “the last remaining body of the hostages” from Gaza, calling it “a huge foreign policy feat for the president of the United States.”

Leavitt said the development was significant not only for Israel but also for broader regional stability. “This is a great news for the president, for the United States, for our allies and also for peace in the Middle East,” she told reporters.

She further said that more than 20 additional countries had signed on to a newly established “Board of Peace” focused on the rebuilding of Gaza. According to Leavitt, the initiative constitutes a coordinated international effort to support reconstruction following months of intense conflict.

The press secretary described the creation of the Board of Peace as “another historic accomplishment” of the Trump administration, emphasizing that the president had made what she called “the impossible possible” through sustained diplomatic engagement.

Leavitt said President Trump remains personally invested in Middle East peace efforts and continues to engage with regional and global partners to stabilize Gaza and prevent a resurgence of violence.

The Gaza conflict has been one of the most volatile and closely watched crises in the Middle East, with humanitarian matters, regional security risks, and global diplomacy intersecting in complex ways. Efforts to secure hostages and initiate reconstruction have been central to post-conflict discussions.

For India and other countries monitoring developments in West Asia, the evolving US role in Gaza’s reconstruction and regional diplomacy is seen as critical to broader Middle East stability and future peace initiatives.

