Trump moves to reopen Venezuela airspace

Washington, Jan 30 (IANS) President Donald Trump said the United States will reopen commercial airspace over Venezuela and described a new phase of engagement that includes US oil companies scouting opportunities in the country.

Trump told a Cabinet meeting he had spoken with Venezuela’s interim president and ordered immediate steps to restore travel. “I just spoke to the president of Venezuela and informed her that we’re going to be opening up all commercial airspace over Venezuela,” he said. “American citizens will be very shortly able to go to Venezuela.”

He said travelers would be safe. “They’ll be safe there,” Trump said. “It’s under very strong control.”

Trump said Venezuelans in the United States were closely watching the move. “The people in our country, like in the Doral section of Miami, which is considered Little Venezuela, they’re thrilled,” he said.

He linked the shift to what he described as a successful security operation and improving ties. “As you know, we’ve had a situation take place with respect to Venezuela,” Trump said. “I want to just thank, uh, General Caine and his staff for the job that they’ve done.”

Trump added, “We’re getting along really well with them. The relationships have been very strong, very good.”

On energy, Trump said US companies were already moving. “We have the major oil companies going to Venezuela now, scouting it out and picking their locations,” he said.

He said the effort would benefit both sides. “They’ll be bringing back tremendous wealth for Venezuela and for the United States,” Trump said. “And the oil companies will do fine, too.”

Trump described scenes inside Venezuela following the developments. “The people of Venezuela were -- were literally in the streets waving American flags, they were so happy,” he said.

He directed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and other agencies to act quickly. “I’ve instructed Sean Duffy and everybody else concerned, including the military, that, if you would, by the end of today, I’d like to have the airspace over Venezuela, planes can go to Venezuela opened up,” Trump said. Duffy responded: “Yes.”

Trump said the move would allow two-way travel. “The people of -- formerly of Venezuela, some want to go back, and some want to go back to visit, and they’re going to be able to do that,” he said.

Venezuela holds some of the world’s largest proven oil reserves, and US companies were historically active in its energy sector before sanctions and regulatory barriers sharply reduced operations.

