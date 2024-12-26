Trump Criticizes Biden's Commutations: Refuses Christmas Greetings to 37 Pardoned Convicts

Washington: US President-elect Donald Trump has refused to extend Christmas greetings to 37 convicts whose death sentences were commuted by incumbent President Joe Biden. Trump slammed "sleepy" Biden for pardoning the "most violent criminals" as he had "no idea, what he was doing."

He accused the "Radical Left Lunatics" of constantly trying to obstruct the court system and elections, and targeting the citizens and patriots of the nation.

In a post shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "Merry Christmas to the Radical Left Lunatics, who are constantly trying to obstruct our Court System and our Elections, and are always going after the Great Citizens and Patriots of the United States but, in particular, their Political Opponent, ME. They know that their only chance of survival is getting pardons from a man who has absolutely no idea what he is doing."

He further wrote, "Also, to the 37 most violent criminals, who killed, raped, and plundered like virtually no one before them, but were just given, incredibly, a pardon by Sleepy Joe Biden. I refuse to wish a Merry Christmas to those lucky "souls" but, instead, will say, GO TO HELL! We had the Greatest Election in the History of our Country, a bright light is now shining over the U.S.A. and, in 26 days, we will, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN. MERRY CHRISTMAS!"



Trump's statement came after US President Joe Biden on Monday announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row. Their sentences will now be changed from execution to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.

In a statement released on Monday, the White House said, "Today, President Biden announced that he is commuting the sentences of 37 individuals on federal death row. Those individuals will have their sentences reclassified from execution to life without the possibility of parole."

After commuting the sentences, Biden asserted that the commutations are consistent with the moratorium his administration has imposed on federal executions, in cases other than terrorism and hate-motivated mass murder.

Meanwhile, in his Christmas greetings, Donald Trump repeated his call to acquire the Panama Canal, Canada, and Greenland, citing national security and economic benefits. Through a series of posts on his social media platform, Truth Social on Wednesday, Trump reiterated his long-standing views on the importance of these territories for the United States.

"Merry Christmas to all, including to the wonderful soldiers of China, who are lovingly, but illegally, operating the Panama Canal (where we lost 38,000 people in its building 110 years ago), always making certain that the United States puts in Billions of Dollars in "repair" money, but will have absolutely nothing to say about "anything," Trump wrote.

Trump added, "Also (Merry Christmas), to Governor Justin Trudeau of Canada, whose Citizens' Taxes are far too high, but if Canada was to become our 51st State, their Taxes would be cut by more than 60%, their businesses would immediately double in size, and they would be militarily protected like no other Country anywhere in the World."

On Greenland, he said, "Likewise, to the people of Greenland, which is needed by the United States for National Security purposes and, who want the U.S. to be there, and we will!" (ANI)